Awang Tengah: RM300 mln more needed to expand geological mapping in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 12): An additional RM300 million funds from federal government is needed to expand geological mapping in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that geological mapping is very important to obtain data related to existing minerals as well as new minerals which are yet to be discovered in the state.

He pointed out that although Sarawak was allocated RM16 million for geological mapping work by the federal Department of Minerals and Geosciences, a bigger amount is needed to expedite the work for land use planning purposes for the midstream and downstream industries in Sarawak.

“At a recent meeting chaired by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), I voiced this matter and I requested no less than RM300 million to carry out geological mapping work.

“Although the allocation is not sufficient to cover the whole of Sarawak, it can at least expand the geological mapping,” he said as quoted in the report.

Awang Tengah had mentioned these to the media after officiating the Ministry of Natural Resources & Urban Development (MUDeNR)’s excellence service award and appreciation dinner last night.

According to Awang Tengah, Sarawak wants the geological mapping to be done comprehensively since most of the current geological mapping is focused on the state’s central region.

He said so far, geological mapping only covered 400 square kilometres.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah who is also Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development presented the Excellent Service Award (APC) to nine civil servants from MUDeNR.

He also launched the MUDeNR Strategic Plan 2023-2030 and the Ministry’s Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) MUDeNR Version 02-2023.

Also present was MUDeNR permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi.