Promote participation of children with disabilities in sports, Fatimah tells PPDK

MIRI (Nov 13): Children with special needs should be encouraged to participate in sports activities and be guided on sports which they can succeed and have fun doing so, said Minister of Women, Children and Community Welfare Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“The community-based rehabilitation centre (PPDK) ought to organise more of such activities to unearth potential talent among these special children,” she said.

She said this in a speech read by her deputy minister Datuk Rosey Yunus at the closing ceremony of Miri Division PPDK Sports Games cum People with Disabilities (PwD) Day celebration at Sarawak Islamic Complex here, Saturday evening.

“Through inclusion in sports activities, these special children will be able to develop a competitive attitude and self-confidence among themselves,” Fatimah said.

“Besides enhancing life and social skills, sports activities and games can also give general health benefits to these children,” she added, while pledging her ministry’s support for PPDK to host more of such activities in future.

Citing the 2022 Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Fatimah said it was a good example as to how the people with disabilities can contribute to the nation’s sports development.

“Several Malaysians won gold medals in their respective para-athletics events namely national powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin; shot putt athlete Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli; long jump athlete Datuk Abdul Latif Romly; and swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafti,” she remarked.

The event on Saturday was attended by Miri mayor cum Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii; Miri Division PPDK Sports Games organising chairman Samson Bala Palaba; staff members of PPDK Sunflower Miri, trainees and parents.

The objectives of the event were to strengthen ties among all PPDK citizens in Miri Division, as well as foster understanding and cooperation among the society, parents and guardians.