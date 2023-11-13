Uggah wants Padum to help find solutions to problems faced by Dayak students in rural areas

KUCHING (Nov 13): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has called on University Malaya Dayak Alumni Association (Padum) to help in finding solutions to problems faced by Dayak school students in the rural areas.

Uggah, who is Padum’s patron, said he had come across cases of students who still could not read, write or calculate even after five or six years of primary education.

He said if not being helped, the slow learners would face great challenges in an ever-evolving and increasingly competitive world now.

“I hope Padum can help to address these problems in organise alongside their regular rural educational motivation programmes.

“All parents want their children to do very well in their studies and acquiring knowledge and skills as professionals, agropreneurs and business persons,” he said at the association’s 10th anniversary dinner last night.

He also said another issue affecting the rural Dayak students is the reluctance of parents in allowing their children to stay as boarders despite the availability of boarding facilities in the school.

He believed that if the students stay in the boarding facility, they will have a very conducive studying environment, with rules to follow and they will be well taken care of.

“They will not face many distractions like using their handphones most of the time or even become involved in social problems like drug taking and alcoholism,” he added.

At the function, Uggah announced a grant of RM50,000 to the association to help Padum to give incentives to Dayak students in Universiti Malaya and another RM100,000 for it to organise its development discussion and social programmes.

Padum president Cooplay Nyipa Aji, Senator Rita Insol, the dinner organising chairperson Marie Joanna Buma,Uggah’s wife Datu Doreen Mayang and Kuching Division Iban paramount chief Temenggong Nelson Kloni were among those present at the dinner.