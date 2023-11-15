Biodiversity centre asked to revive research on Mukah red yeast strain for biofuel

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) has been called on to revive the research on a strain of red yeast that could be developed for biofuel.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the research on the yeast collected from soil in Mukah was done almost three decades ago by South African researchers.

“I was informed of an interesting story that there’s a strain of red yeast that can produce up to 70 per cent oil. Several years ago, a prominent oil and gas company contacted us, about wanting to investigate this yeast for the development of biofuel.

“Not many people know about this, but it was collected from the soil in Mukah by a group of researchers from the University of Free State, Republic of South Africa many years ago in 1994.

“Perhaps, it is a good opportunity for SBC now to revive the research on this yeast as another option to make biofuel,” he said in a speech for SBC’s 25th Anniversary Celebration here last night.

His speech was read by Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Abang Johari said despite the abundance of diverse natural resources in the state, Sarawak must continue to push forward the green economy agenda, especially in renewable energy to address climate change.

He said one such initiative is the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from algae and the government is looking at different technologies to mass produce algae biomass.

“SBC has worked with Chitose and Sarawak Energy Berhad to produce algae using flue gas – meanwhile, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy is working with Petronas to make algae for SAF using readily available salt water. Both these efforts are important for Sarawak’s green economy.

“I’ve also asked SBC to set up a model facility for growing algae at Gedong to demonstrate the production of biofuel and generation of green power so that the local community can explore and adopt this technology,” he added.