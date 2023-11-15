Nanta contributes one month’s ministerial salary to Palestine humanitarian trust fund

KUCHING (Nov 15): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has contributed one month of his ministerial salary to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP).

“Hopefully this small contribution will be able in a little way to help in reducing the burden of the Palestinian people who are severely affected by the war that is raging in the country,” he said in his Facebook page today.

In the post, he also handed over RM454,140 collected by the Ministry of Works and the private sector to the trust fund.

Nanta said the ministry, like many Malaysians, shares a deep sense of sadness regarding the tragedy that has affected the Palestinian people.

He also explained that the trust fund is an initiative of the government through the Public Service Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin was quoted as telling the Parliament today that RM32.7 million has been credited into the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine as of Nov 13.