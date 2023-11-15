Sibu cops probing fatal hit-and-run of motorcyclist

SIBU (Nov 15): Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a motorcyclist at Jalan Wawasan here early Tuesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the incident happened around 3.40am involving a 48-year-old man.

“The victim was travelling alone when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Shafiq Dihanan on 016-4942092.