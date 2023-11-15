Wednesday, November 15
Sibu cops probing fatal hit-and-run of motorcyclist

By Conny Banji on Sarawak
A police handout photo shows the victim’s motorcycle by the roadside following the fatal crash.

SIBU (Nov 15): Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a motorcyclist at Jalan Wawasan here early Tuesday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the incident happened around 3.40am involving a 48-year-old man.

“The victim was travelling alone when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Shafiq Dihanan on 016-4942092.

