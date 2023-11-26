5,000 expected to take part in ACS Sibu Christmas Parade 2023 on Dec 9

SIBU (Nov 26): About 5,000 people are expected to participate in the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu Christmas Parade 2023 which will take place on Dec 9.

The event organising chairman Venerable Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau said the Christmas parade themed “Emmanuel” – “God is with us.”, is organised by ACS Sibu branch with the Anglican Church as the hosting church.

Joseph, who is also ACS Sibu branch chairman, said the Christmas parade, which will start at around 7pm, will begin from Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 (Sibu Town Square).

“Last year, there was quite a large number (of participants), and this year, we hope that we will be able to gather around 5,000 (participants),” he added.

Joseph said ACS chairman and Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute will be joining the Christmas parade.

Joseph said besides the Anglican Church, the participating churches are the Roman Catholic Church; Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC), Methodist Church; Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) Methodist Church; Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) and other churches.

Joseph said one of the highlights of the Christmas parade will be the lighting of the Unity Candle at 6.40pm which will be performed by himself; Danald; BEM superintendent Pastor Yahya Ating; Catholic Bishop of Sibu Rt Revd Joseph Hii; president of SCAC, Methodist Church Dr Lau Hui Ming; president of SIAC, Methodist Church, Bonnie Sedau; Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman; Sibu Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.