Body of senior citizen who went missing while catching fish in Limbang river found

MIRI (Nov 26): The body of a senior citizen, who went missing while catching fish in a river near Rumah Sing, Kerangan Ma, Ulu Mendamit in Limbang on Thursday, was found yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body of Jampi Ugai, 76 was found in the river near Rumah Tanah Merah, Medamit at 2.02pm.

“The victim’s body was later brought to the jetty at Jalan Medamit and handed over to the police for further action,” it added.

The victim’s family had lodged a police report on Thursday when he didn’t return home after going out to catch fish in the river on Wednesday.

Bomba said a search and rescue operation for the victim was launched after they received a report from the police.

Following the discovery of the deceased’s body, the SAR operation was concluded at 2.20pm yesterday.