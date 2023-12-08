Jamit: Education key to improve social status, break away from poverty

KAPIT (Dec 8): Education and knowledge are vital for children to improve their social status, said Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) stressed students must continue to pursue a quality education for a better future.

“There is a purpose to send children to school because education and knowledge are the stepping stones to improve one’s social status. They are the effective tool to break away from poverty.

“Quality education will do well in the increasingly competitive job market, which requires skills, knowledge, especially with the state gearing towards high-tech industrialisation,” he said when officiating at SK Ulu Sungai Yong’s recent parent-teacher event.

He pointed out that to be a teacher, Sarawak administrative officer, medical officer, civil engineer, accountant, or quantity surveyor, applicants must possess the qualifications needed.

“Not every student is good in academic studies. Thus, after SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia), they can apply to TVET (technical and vocational education and training) institutes to acquire hands on skills and technical knowledge,” he said.

The SK Ulu Sungai Yong programme was organised by the Teacher Education Institute Batu Lintang, Kuching.