SRDC: Selangau, Stapang shops can utilise 5 feet of back portion from Jan 1, 2024

SIBU (Dec 8): Shop owners or operators in Selangau and Stapang are permitted to use the back portion of their premises within an area of five feet only, effective Jan 1, 2024.

This was disclosed by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) in a press release yesterday.

“Premises that have erected a permanent structure will be allowed on condition that they only utilise five feet (of the area).

“All goods are to be kept in a clean and tidy manner,” said SRDC.

Adding on, the council said putting live chickens behind the premises is only permitted a week before festivals, namely Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Hari Gawai Dayak and Christmas, on condition that cleanliness must be maintained.

Premises utilising the side portion are also permitted on the condition that they do not exceed five feet and that the permanent structure that has been erected is allowed.

“SRDC, on its part, will not be responsible for any accidents that occur due to the installation of such a permanent structure.

“The council reserves the right to cancel permits at any time without notice if there are infringements of the above terms and conditions.”

Meanwhile, the processing charges are RM50 per premises lot for the usage of the back portion of the premises without permanent structure; usage of the back portion of the premises that has been erected with permanent structure (RM100 per premises lot); usage of the side portion of the premises without permanent structure (RM50 per premises lot); and usage of the side portion of the premises that has been erected with permanent structure (RM100 per premises lot).