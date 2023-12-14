Tiong: Pilot Lunar New Year project to see chartered direct flights between KK and six cities in China

SIBU (Dec 14): A pilot project involving chartered direct flights between Kota Kinabalu and six cities in China is expected to take off during the 2024 Lunar New Year season, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Revealing this on Facebook today, the federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said improving air connectivity between Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China is a major direction and priority for his ministry

“Following recent fruitful discussions, several chartered flight routes will be operated as a pilot project and a trial programme to boost connectivity between key destinations in China and Malaysia.

“According to Avic Ark Airline Service Co Ltd (AAAS), chartered flights from Ningbo, Nanjing, Hefei, Hangzhou, Nanchang, and Fuzhou to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah in partnership with AirAsia expected to launch in coming festive season,” said Tiong, who is currently leading the ministry’s delegation to Beijing.

From March 2024, AAAS will also start chartered flights from Changsha and Chengdu to Kuala Lumpur in partnership with Batik Air, he noted.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman said at the same time, Tourism Malaysia is also tasked to explore possibilities for more routes to Sarawak.

“Leading the ministry’s delegation to Beijing from 8 to 20 December, our delegation team will continue the sales mission and roadshow to key Chinese markets such as Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and others to promote tourism to Malaysia and boost connectivity,” he added.