Kuching’s Ryoga Kho clinches singles, doubles titles at tennis championship in Selangor

KUCHING (Dec 19): Eleven-year-old Ryoga Kho from Kuching clinched both the the singles and doubles titles in the U12 boys division at the just-concluded MBPJ/Milo Junior Tennis Open Championship 2023 in Selangor.

Kho, a student of SJKC Stampin Kuching, triumphed against a field of 45 players to secure victory in the singles category.

In the nail-biting final, he faced stiff competition from 12-year-old Hariz Aiman of Negeri Sembilan, eventually emerging victorious with a hard-fought scoreline of 7-6(7-2), 1-6, 6-3.

Ryoga partnered with Mak Zoo-M of Selangor, to win the doubles title where they defeated Hariz Aiman and Ahmad Ashman from Negeri Sembilan with a convincing score of 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

The tournament was held from Dec 13 to 18 at the MBPJ Sports Complex in Kelana Jaya, Selangor.

Ryoga’s achievement came not long after his recent performance in the Tennis Malaysia Masters 2023 where he reached the semifinals.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Yoshi Kho (9-years-old), also made an impressive mark in the championship, reaching the quarterfinals in the singles category and advancing to the semifinals in the doubles category of the U12 boys division.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, both dedicated their victories to a support system that has been instrumental in their journey to success.

Ryoga acknowledged the pivotal roles played by his coaches, sponsors, school, and above all, his mother, who has been an unwavering pillar of support.