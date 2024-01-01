Over 10,000 attend New Year countdown at Sibu Town Square

SIBU (Jan 1): More than 10,000 Sibu folks gathered at the Sibu Town Square for the 2024 New Year countdown last night.

The event, which was organised by Sibu Municipal Council, was graced by Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II, Datuk Michael Tiang.

Crowds started arriving at the venue as early as 5pm and while waiting for the event to start, they were entertained by the performances of various artistes.

Jeremy Gon, 26, who was among those attending the event, said he and his family arrived at the Sibu Town Square at around 6pm.

“Big events like this require us to come early due to lack of parking spaces and I’m very excited to witness the performances that are featured during the New Year countdown,” said Jeremy, who hails from Saratok.

Among the artistes who performed last night were Baby Shima, Masterpiece Band, Meruked Band, Ash Lu, Swan D, and DJ Candy.

The local artistes included Menoah Hudson, Joe Ashley, Janet Ling, T-Ga Band, The Sibu Busker, Klunan Magat, Little Apple, Amazing X and The Powertive.

Among those present at the event were SMC Chairman Clarence Ting and Bukit Assek assemblyman, Joseph Chieng.