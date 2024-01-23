Govt does not interfere in investigations involving ‘Tun’ title holders, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): The Unity Government does not interfere in any investigations conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against any individual with the title of Tun and their family members, said Minister of Communication Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that the government allows the MACC to conduct any investigations it deems necessary and to take any actions based on the law.

“I don’t see it as something that should be viewed as a political issue or as an act of revenge… that might arise from his personal feelings,” he told reporters in response to allegations by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that MACC’s investigation into his family was motivated by political vengeance.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, was met at the launch of the Rahmah p-hailing package for p-hailing drivers and riders today.

Elaborating, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also never issued any personal directives for such investigations to be carried out.

“I remember the Prime Minister has repeatedly said that there was nothing personal about it and if there is anything involving the people’s assets, the people’s money, the government has the right to investigate, and it applies to all parties, not just individuals or a particular group,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir told a press conference that the MACC was investigating his son, Mirzan, to get to him, and accused Anwar of not being “elected” but became prime minister by default.

“I suggest that Tun M, as a statesman, reflect on himself in his twilight years. We need to leave a pure legacy instead of trying to scare the people with such news. I hope he will make more time for self-reflection,” Fahmi said.

Dr Mahathir served as prime minister twice, from July 1981 to October 2003 and later from May 2018 to February 2020. – Bernama