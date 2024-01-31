SMC to prioritise LED street lights for Jalan Lanang, says chairman

SIBU (Jan 31): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will prioritise the installation of LED street lights at Jalan Lanang to brighten up the area.

During a full council meeting today, SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the council is now looking at installing LED street lights from Jalan Lanang up to Lanang bridge.

“After Lanang, the next location will be at Jalan Wong King Huo because the area there has much heavier traffic. I am glad that the people are happy having LED lighting,” he said.

On the renovation of Lake Garden, he said the project is almost completed.

The soft opening for the bicycle and walking tracks will be held on Saturday.

Regarding flooding, he said the issue would likely continue until after Chinese New Year, when the weather is expected to improve.

Ting identified several roads to be upgraded, including the lanes of Jalan Camar, Jalan Pahlawan, and Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah.

He said the project to widen Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah will begin soon because the tender has closed and it is now at the evaluation stage.

He added there is a need for a long-term solution for flooding problems at Jalan Camar and Jalan Pahlawan.

“The long-term solution is to have a pump station to enable the water to go out. I think we need to talk to DID (Department of Irrigation and Drainage) on this,” he added.