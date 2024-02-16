Johari Abdul Ghani: Technical committee to safeguard Malaysian commodities companies

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change have established a technical committee to look at several issues to safeguard local companies in the commodity sector.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the technical committee would ensure that Malaysian companies in the sector will be able to conduct their business and export without any restrictions by foreign countries.

“Today, I held a very important discussion with the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad to ensure that exported products related to Malaysian commodities are not affected as a result of the European Union Deforestation-free Products Regulation (EUDR).

“The EUDR regulation may have implications for and impact export-oriented Malaysian products and commodity sector if we do not comply,” he said in a post on X last night.

Johari said the export value for Malaysia’s commodity sector amounted to more than RM160 billion a year, and agricommodities contributed 5.2 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product and provided more than one million job opportunities.

Furthermore, he said Malaysia may also be perceived negatively at the global level if it does not become involved directly in resolving deforestation and environmental sustainability issues.

“As such, a close collaboration between the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change as a government commitment at the federal level (is needed) so that Malaysia would be able to comply with the regulations in terms of deforestation, traceability and geolocation,” added Johari. — Bernama