MWC24: Sarawak delegation holds discussions with Starlink, Ericsson

KUCHING (Feb 28): The Sarawak delegation led by Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi held discussions with Starlink during the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24) in Barcelona, Spain yesterday.

Julaihi, in a Facebook post, said the delegation had the opportunity to meet with Starlink vice president Jason Fritch and director (Global Licensing and Market Activation) Rebecca Hunter.

(We discussed) about Starlink’s internet and Wi-Fi facilities that can be used in rural areas and isolated areas far from other settlements. (It is) Suitable for Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Julaihi and the delegation had earlier that day held discussions with Ericsson officials during their visit to the Ericsson Pavillion in conjunction with the MWC24

Later, he was invited by Huawei to deliver a special speech through a sharing session with international media, especially on the digital transformation efforts in Sarawak.