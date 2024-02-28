S’wak NGOs lodge police report against Bozz Jebat for insulting Premier, Tiong on social media

KUCHING (Feb 28): Around 50 members of the Persatuan Kebajikan Sahabat Pembina Insan Sarawak (Sahabat) Kuching District and Persatuan Warisan Anak Sarawak (Waris) lodged a police report against Bozz Jebat, real name Zool Amali Hussin, at the Gita police station around 9.20pm tonight.

The report was lodge after the former Umno member based in Negeri Sembilan hurled insults against Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Zool can be seen spewing insults against Abang Johari and criticised the appointment of Tiong as a federal minister.

Waris Sarawak Kuching district chairman Allizan Mohammed said the police report lodged is for the authority to take necessary action against Zool.

“All of us are angry at his remarks and we want action to be taken against him,” said Allizan after lodging the report outside the police station.

Sahabat deputy chairman Mohd Rizuan also expressed his discontent with Zool’s remarks.

“We feel very angry as he (Abang Johari) is like a father to us in Sarawak,” said Mohd Rizuan, adding that the police report is for the authorities to take appropriate action against Zool.

It was said that members of the two NGOs in other districts also lodged police reports today.

Around 11pm tonight, a PBB member was also spotted lodging a police report at the Central Police Station.

The police have been contacted for more information.