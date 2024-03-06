Three S’wakian archers to represent Malaysia at World Nomad Games 2024 in Kazakhstan

SIBU (March 6): Three Sarawakian archers have been picked to represent Malaysia at the World Nomad Games 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan from Sept 8 to 15.

The trio are Muhammad Zakuwan Ab Aziz from Mukah, Mohamad Edrudze Sulaiman from Bintulu and Dayang Ferazlyn Abang Sahari from Miri.

They are among the 18 athletes who were selected following the Knockout Round/Olympic Round qualification held in Kuala Lumpur last weekend.

Organised by the Traditional Archery Association of Malaysia (TAAM), the event was aimed at raising the standard of the sport in the country.

Mohamad Edrudze emerged the first in the Men’s Adult Category (Kupasi Fetih format) while Muhammad Zakuwan took the second placing in Men’s Adult category (TAAM format). Dayang Rerazlyn was top in Women’s Adult category (Fetih Kupasi format).

Dayang Ferazlyn, who is a seasoned campaigner, nailed two gold and one silver medals enroute to helping Malaysia to emerge overall champion in the International Traditional Archery Championship in Kazakhstan last August.

She collected the gold for the Puta target (60 metres) and Zhamby target (30 metres) categories and a silver medal in Qalqan target (50metres).

For the World Nomad Games, she hoped to repeat the feat, if not better it.

“Hopefully, I can return with some good results to showcase,” she said when contacted.

For Muhammad Zakuwan and Mohamad Edrudze, who will be on their first international outing, the World Nomad Games will serve as a platform for them to put their best foot forward and to keep Sarawak flag flying high.