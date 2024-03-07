MP pleads with Madani govt to maintain logging trails in Baram while awaiting approval for constituency’s road projects

MIRI (March 7): The federal government has been asked to set aside funds to maintain former logging roads in Baram while plans to construct roads in the constituency await approval.

Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau pointed out the area continued to be left far behind in terms of development from the rest of the country.

“Billions of ringgits had been spent to bridge the gap between rural and town areas but even after 61 years, to be specific, there are still gaps.

“The development rate between rural and town is imbalanced, that is why we are still talking about dilapidated schools and clinics, internet connectivity, and roads, where we are still using former logging roads and some active logging roads,” he said in an impassioned speech when debating the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday.

Anyi pointed out he has raised the same issues for over a decade since becoming MP in 2013 and appealed to the federal government to address the issue the “Madani” way.

He said there are 1,500km of road in Baram used by some 100,000 residents from 425 villages, settlements, and bazaars.

“Unfortunately, out of more than 1,000km road in Baram, less than 100km are roads built using the R3, R2, and R1 modified specification.

“The remaining are former logging roads and some active logging roads that are always dusty when it is the dry season, slippery when it is the rainy season, and not safe for road users.

“I humbly appeal to this Madani government to overcome these issues the Madani way because I believe and I am confident that we can reduce the poverty rate, or put an end to poverty in Baram,” he stressed.

He called on the government to approve the proposed roads from Lapok bazaar to Bario in Ulu Baram, KM10 to Long Jekitan, Long Lama to Long Bedian, Long Lellang to Long Seridan, as well as from Lapok to Long Aya in Ulu Tinjar.

“While we wait for these roads to be constructed, I would like to propose to the government to set aside special allocations to Baram as an interim solution pending the completion of these projects,” he said.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who is Hulu Rajang MP, stood up during the debate to back Anyi and called on the federal government to look seriously into the issues raised.

He lamented that Anyi had raised the same issue over the last three terms as the MP for Baram and called on the ministry or minister concerned to visit Baram to better understand the real situation on the ground.

Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail also added she sympathised with the issues raised by Anyi and suggested all new highway projects in Ampang be diverted to Baram and other rural constituencies.