S’wak approves RM4 mln to improve Sg Tujoh ICQS, implement multiple entry point system

MIRI (March 7): The Sarawak government has approved a RM4 million allocation to improve the facilities at Sungai Tujoh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex and implement a multiple entry point system, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun.

“I have been briefed about the congestion at Sungai Tujoh. There’s an increase of traffic from Brunei to Malaysia and Malaysia to Brunei. That’s why we need to look at the facilities at Sungai Tujoh and also review its entry point.

“Perhaps one (entry point) to be dedicated to Brunei and foreigners while another for Malaysians,” he told reporters at a press conference during a working visit to Sungai Tujoh ICQS today.

In view of the increased traffic at the facility, Abang Johari said the relevant agencies at the complex had requested interim improvement on the facility while waiting for the new complex project under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to materialise.

He said the number of visitors passing through Sungai Tujoh checkpoint is also expected to increase further with more visitors from Japan and Korea coming in via Brunei.

“We have knowledge that visitors from Japan and Korea are coming to Brunei on the Royal Brunei Airline, then to Miri. Thus, as the government of Sarawak, it is our responsibility to smoothen their journey from Brunei to Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also requested the State Secretary to have an administrative team to monitor the flow of visitors from Brunei to Malaysia.

“Now we are only talking about Sungai Tujoh (improvement). We also have another entry point in Limbang from Brunei, as well as an exit point from Limbang to Sabah. Meaning we have two more ICQS there.

“We need to have the same setting for all these ICQS, particularly for the northern region,” he said.

He said once the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Bridge that connects Brunei to Limbang is completed next year, the number of visitors will also increase, as it will only take 15 minutes to reach Brunei from Limbang.

“They (visitors) will go through the Raja Isteri (Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha) Bridge in Brunei which is connected to Limbang. If it takes only 15 minutes, of course many will be passing through it. Then, we will also have to do interim improvement on ICQS in Limbang.

“In fact, I have also suggested to the federal government for the implementation of multiple entry points for foreigners and Malaysian citizens respectively.

“The visitors’ data will be available in the system as soon as they enter and all the way to the end of their journey. So, we already have all these technologies in our management side,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin thanked Abang Johari for taking the time to personally come and look at the congestion problem at the Sungai Tujoh ICQS and approving the allocation for the interim solution.

“I’m thankful to the Premier for personally coming to see these problems we are facing at Sungai Tujoh. This has been a long-standing problem that needs immediate interim solutions.

“Our ministry’s engineers will also work together with the relevant agencies to ensure the smooth implementation of this interim solution,” he said.

He added that Abang Johari had also instructed him to look into implementing the same solution for Limbang and Lawas.

Also present during the working visit were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Office Datuk Gerawat Gala, Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, Immigration Department Deputy Director General (Control) Datu Ken Leben, and Customs Deputy Director Titik Ngamo.