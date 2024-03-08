Sarawak Sukma XXI shadow team golfer Anson Yeo wins interstate junior tourney

KUCHING (March 8): Sarawak Sukma XXI shadow team player Anson Yeo Boon Xiang won the Boys Individual title at the PGABS Interstate Junior Golf Tournament at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) yesterday.

The 18-year-old Sarawak junior ace carded a four-over par 220 over three rounds to tie with Perak’s Nateeshvar Anatha Ganesh for the first place.

He beat Nateeshar in the play-off to lift the boys individual crown.

One stroke further behind in third place was Muhammad Hariz Muhammad Hezri of Perlis.

For the win, Anson received RM3,000, a trophy, and medal.

He capped a double win when he partnered Cayden Kong Ze Wen, Wesley Chai Wui Chern, Joshua Lim Zhi Xing, and Sri Raam Palana to lift the Boys Team title after they posted a score of 664 strokes.

The first and second runners-up were Perak with 672 strokes and Perlis with 678 strokes respectively.

The Sarawak team led by team manager/coach Terence Chai received RM8,000, a trophy and medals, while Perak received RM5,000 and medals and Perlis collected RM3,000 and medals.

“I am pretty happy and satisfied with my game this week and feeling relieved that my form has returned.

“I wasn’t playing too well in previous events this year,” said Anson whose last win was at the Johor Junior Master Golf Tournament in December last year.

After winning two titles today, Anson said he is feeling more confident and is eyeing for another good performance in Sukma XXI golf which will also be held at the same venue.

“I want to win in Sukma and targeting for gold as I have the homeground advantage and home support,” added Anson.

Meanwhile, Wang Xin Yao of Perak, who carded five-over par 221 to finish top in the Girls Individual category, finished five strokes ahead of Terengganu’s Bellie Ngo Yi while Nur Diana Syafiqah Abdullah was third on 233 strokes.

Wang also enjoyed a double win as she led her teammates to win the Girls Team title after returning a total score of 452 strokes.

Terengganu were second with 467 strokes while Perlis finished third with 476 strokes. Sarawak only finished in sixth spot in the seven-team field.

This tournament is regarded as a pre-Sukma XXI event that provided Sukma golfers the good opportunity to test the KGS greens and playing conditions.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Persatuan Golf Amatur Bumiputera Sarawak (PGABS) president Irwan Zulkarnain Muhd Hasbie gave away the prizes to the winners.