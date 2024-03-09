Local music figure calls for stronger support to promote Iban songs, artistes

MIRI (March 9): Efforts to promote Iban songs and local artistes must be supported to elevate the standard of local music and entertainers, along with promoting local entertainment and creative industry in the state, says local music figure Anderson Dato Paran.

In this regard, the executive chairman of BMAS Holdings Sdn Bhd says his company is collaborating with renowned Iban singer Ricky Anderson in producing a music video that features the ever-popular Iban hit ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’.

“This is part of our company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to further promote our local artistes.

“The video is set to be released before Gawai this year, with shooting taking place in Bintulu,” he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Anderson said apart from ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’, BMAS would also be sponsoring another video featuring the ‘Segulai Sejalai’ song, hailed to be representing the unity among the multi-racial and multi-religious communities in Malaysia.

For the ‘Segulai Sejalai’ music video, shootings would be taking place at several locations throughout the country to reflect such spirit of unity, he added.

“We hope the public would support this effort because we are not only doing this to help our local artistes, but also to further promote our local songs and creative industry to the outside world,” he said.