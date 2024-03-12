Ketum liquid, powder seized from house in Kota Marudu

KOTA MARUDU (Mar 12): A local man was detained by police for processing ketum liquid at a house at Kampung Ongkilan, here on Monday.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said the raid was made following a tip-off and continuous police investigation around 10pm on Monday.

“Police confiscated 19 plastic packets containing suspected ketum powder and 18 bottles of ketum liquid.

“Several items used to process the ketum powder into liquid were also seized,” he said on Tuesday.

Zairolnizal added the 36-year-old suspect had been remanded for investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. If convicted, the suspect faces up to five years in jail or a fine of not more than RM100,000, or both.

The ketum liquid is believed for the local market.

Meanwhile, a local man was detained for drug trafficking in Beverly Hills, Jalan Bundusan, Penampang last Friday.

Penampang police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said the arrest was made following a tip-off of a drug activity in the area.

“The 35-year-old suspect was caught in possession of a plastic bag which contained 126.41 grams of Ecstasy pills and 5.05 grams of Erimin 5 pills.

“The drugs are valued at RM2,500,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sammy also said the suspect’s urine was tested positive of Methamphetamine and Amphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.