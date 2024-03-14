Embrace Market’s panel discussion focuses on women’s empowerment

KUCHING (March 14): A panel discussion conducted by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Padawan Chapter recently highlighted women’s empowerment in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Held in connection with the chapter’s first ‘Embrace Market’, the panellists were Sereni Linggi (Voodoocycle), Azizah Sayan (Pufflab), Rachel Ang (The Billy Goat Coffee), and Nagaia Tato (Rhakta Datu), while JCI Padawan’s Elsa Ng moderated.

Organising chairwoman Martiana Chia said the discussion sought to inspire the community through the stories shared by the panellists.

“The session sheds light on how they navigate the balancing act of motherhood, professional responsibilities, and personal life, delivering a powerful message to all women that life does not stop there.

“Overall, the whole event itself signifies the call to create a safe and inclusive space for women, empowering the environment for women of all ages, as well as families and youths, amidst the hectic realm,” Chia said in a statement.

In their presentations, Ang and Sereni spoke about the sky being the limit and advocated for mothers to embrace motherhood while pursuing their dreams.

Nagaia shared about the challenges faced by many women, but emphasised the importance of determination in pursuing one’s passion.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, who officially opened ‘Embrace Market’, said International Women’s Day seeks a fair and harmonious society and government.

“This means that when women celebrate this day, they send a message that policies and laws made by any government must be fairly applied, and should not be based on racial and religious considerations.

“In essence, International Women’s Day is a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political,” he said.

There were over 20 local vendors at ‘Embrace Market’ offering a myriad of products and services.