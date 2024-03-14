Zahid: Revised MM2H requirements aim to attract more foreign participants

KLUANG (March 14): The government has decided to amend several requirements for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme to attract more foreign participants to the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said among the amended requirements is the mandatory fixed deposit amount, which has been changed to three categories – platinum, gold and silver.

“We will also, in cooperation with the Immigration Department, facilitate the application process. (Applicants) will receive approval after the forms are filled out according to the requirements within three working days.

“The properties purchased by participants cannot be sold before reaching a maturity period of at least 10 years, in addition to visa extensions (for participants) every five years,” he said to reporters after attending the “Majlis Santunan Kasih Ramadan” programme at the compound Masjid Jamek Pekan Layang-Layang, Simpang Renggam here tonight.

He said other facilities would also be provided to participants, including in terms of education and schooling options for their children in the country.

“In Johor, including Forest City, I hope that Motac (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) and KDN (Home Ministry) will take immediate steps to attract more MM2H participants to this country,” he said.

The MM2H programme was introduced in 2002, allowing foreigners to buy property and live in Malaysia for an extended period.

It was temporarily frozen in August 2020 to allow KDN and Motac to comprehensively review and reassess the programme.

Since October 2021, new MM2H applications have been handled by the Immigration Department, covering processing services for existing applications and logistics.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said employers need to offer higher salaries to local workers, especially in the 3D sector (dirty, dangerous, and difficult jobs), to reduce dependence on foreign workers.

He said the main reason why locals are less inclined towards jobs in this sector is due to the relatively low salary offers.

He also said that the reported shortage of rice is an isolated issue, but the government will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that government mechanisms are implemented to address the problem.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said based on the Solid Waste Data for 2023 released by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and SW Corp, 243,095 metric tonnes of solid waste were disposed of during the last Ramadan, with 86,177 metric tonnes of that amount being food waste.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid presented a contribution of RM50,000 to 450 orphans in the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) region covering Kota Tinggi and Kluang.

Also handed over were Kejora contribution grants worth RM14,000 to seven registered Quranic memorisation centres to assist in management aspects and recreational activities at the institutions. – Bernama