Agong says displeased and disappointed over socks with ‘Allah’, wants stern action

KUALA LUMPUR (March 19): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim expressed his disappointment and displeasure today over the incident of socks printed with the word “Allah” found for sale at a convenience chain.

He said stern action must be taken against any party found to be responsible for the controversy, regardless of intent.

“The word of Allah is held in high esteem by all Muslims”, he said, adding that it was currently the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Sultan Ibrahim also said he had just spoken about the importance of preserving racial unity and respecting each other in his inaugural royal address in Parliament prior to this controversy.

“Whether it was intentional or not and whether (the socks) were imported or produced locally, I want the authorities to investigate this matter and take strict action in accordance with existing laws to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

The Agong was commenting on convenience store chain KK Mart, which is under investigation over this issue.

Sultan Ibrahim also said it did not make sense for a company staffed by Malaysians to be insensitive to such matters.

“We have been living in a multiracial country for a long time.

“Such mistakes involving religious and racial issues cannot be accepted nor is it allowed to be repeated again,” he said.

Earlier, Johor regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim urged the authorities to enforce stern action over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them, to prevent similar incidents from happening.

Yesterday, the Home Ministry said it will continue probing convenience store chain KK Mart over the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on it, despite the store’s management’s apology on the matter.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah told Parliament investigations have been launched under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 298A handles “causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion”, punishable with imprisonment between two and five years.

Section 233 meanwhile is on the improper use of network facilities or network service.

It was reported that the socks were sold at KK Mart in Bandar Sunway.

KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri KK Chai has since apologised over the issue. — Malay Mail