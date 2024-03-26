Uggah tells ministry’s officers to be frank in telling about problems faced when executing projects

KUCHING (March 26): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has called on all officers from various departments and agencies under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) to be frank in telling him and its top management about the problems encountered when implementing projects on the ground.

Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister said he, his two deputy ministers and permanent secretary are open to their feedback.

“Do not spare us any bad news. Please tell us of, especially problems encountered, in briefing us on the project.

“Lay them on the table for deliberation and solution,” he said after an integrity talk by Ustaz Syamsul Debat for the ministry’s officers and staff, followed by the breaking of fast at the Borneo Convention Centre, here yesterday (March 25, 2024).

Uggah highlighted a recent incident during his visit to a road project in Samarahan, where he encountered a group of local headmen and landowners expressing concerns about compensation for their affected land.

“Of course, some were angry. But in earlier briefing given, I was not told this issue whether intentionally or a genuine mistake.

“But I hope it is a genuine mistake. Myself, my two deputy ministers and the permanent secretary, we are all open to your feedback.

“Whatever it is, whether it is bad or good news, you have to tell us.” he said, adding that it is of utmost importance that all continue to serve with integrity.

Uggah pointed out that in the industries of port and public works developments, integrity is more than just honesty.

“Integrity is a commitment to deliver with excellence, safety and reliability. When it is compromised, the consequences can be dire… structural failures, legal repercussions and a tarnished reputation”, he said.

On another matter, Uggah reminded those present that MIPD has set a number of targets to achieve this year such as achieving a 100 per cent or at least 95 per cent development expenditure.

“We have been allocated a RM799.5 million budget this year. In 2021, our development expenditure performance was at 67.46 per cent and in 2022, slightly higher at 68.16 per cent.

“I am proud to mention that in 2023, our performance was at 85.69 per cent, among the highest compared to other ministries and departments. And I am confident we can do better,” he said.

He also said achieving zero sick project performance is another top priority for MIPD.

Also present were his deputy minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, MIPD Permanent Secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau and senior representatives from the Public Works Department, the Kuching, Rajang, Tanjung Manis and Samalaju Port Authorities as well as a Political Secretary to the Premier Roseline Mapong.