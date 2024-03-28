Clean water supply project for Long Suling completed

MIRI (March 28): The residents of 120-door Long Suling longhouse can breathe a sigh of relief now that a clean water supply project for the longhouse has been completed.

The project was a collaborative effort led by Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau, involving staff from the Miri Resident’s Office, Telang Usan district office, Malaysian Humanitarian Movement Association, International Youth Centre Kuala Lumpur, Rural Water Supply Department, Sarawak Forest Department, and Long Suling village development and security committee.

According to Dennis, the project also received support from the state government which allocated funds amounting to RM920,031 to buy the necessary materials to ensure its success.

“There is no element of profit in this project because it is the result of 100 per cent ‘gotong-royong’ by all parties as well as volunteers involved and supported by the residents of the Long Suling longhouse,” he said when officiating at the close of the project yesterday.

Long Suling is about five hours from Miri by four-wheel-drive.

Dennis pointed out that the two-month project was beneficial to both parties, with the villagers learning from the volunteers and the volunteers learning and understanding a lot about the villagers’ lifestyle, culture and so on.

“There is absolutely no issue of bringing other religions to the longhouse and I give this assurance, on the contrary, this programme is honest and sincere, carried out by volunteers from the NGOs involved.

“As a representative of the people of this area, it is my responsibility to help the people and villages in my area. Therefore, I am grateful for the support of the government and the help of agencies as well as volunteers in making this project a success, because if we want to wait for the plant system, it will take a very long time,” he explained.

A total of 45 volunteers from all over the country were involved in the project and lived in the longhouse from Feb 16 until March 28 to complete the project which also involved the installation of 4.5km of water pipes.

According to Dennis, since 2019, his team has completed similar projects in Kampung Long Puak; Uma Akeh; SK St Pius, Long Sayan; Long Latei; Long Watt and now in Long Suling.

“Next, a similar project will be implemented in Kampung Nahah A in Long Apu,” he said.