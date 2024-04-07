Soldiers celebrate Aidilfitri at border for country’s security

KENINGAU (April 7): Being away from the family on Aidilfitri is a major sacrifice made by the members of the 26th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (26 RAMD) who will be celebrating at the border to keep country secure.

Met at the Keningau Tactical Headquarters here, members of 26 RAMD under the command of the Fifth Infantry Division (5th Division) are aware of the loneliness of being away from their families, but for them the most important responsibility is to maintain national security on the border of Sabah, Malaysia and North Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The 26 RAMD commanding officer Lt Col Mohd Fuad Md Ghazali said naturally celebrating Aidilfitri at the border and hometown is different but he felt celebrating with his comrades has it own contentment.

“With the family at Aidilfitri and at the border, the atmosphere is different and the clothes are also different.

But now thanks to technology, we can contact our families to keep long distance relations warm.

Regardless, this is something I have to do to shoulder the responsibility of maintaining national security,” he said.

A Bagan Datuk boy, Mohd Fuad said he had celebrated Aidilfitri several times at the military camp because he has to fulfil his responsibilities during his 30 years of service as a member of the army but this is the first time he is celebrating at the border as the front line of guarding the country’s security.

The 26 RAMD team has been carrying out Operation Balasah in the last three months at the Malaysia-Indonesia border involving 12 control posts such as Serudong and Long Pasia with the operational centre at the Keningau Tactical Headquarters here to curb various elements including cross-border criminals.

Captain (Dr) Nur Alia Syuhada Zakaria said it is the first time she is celebrating Hari Raya at the border with her mostly male colleagues.

“Women or men we go through thin and thick together. It’s fun here but of course we also missed our parents, mine are far away in Kelantan, But they understand my call of duty and they reminded me to take care of myself,” said Nur Alia who hailed from Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

She has served as a soldier for four years, and said she missed the ketupat wrapped in palas leaves during the celebration because the food which is usually found in Kelantan and Terengganu is very difficult to find in Sabah.

Warrant Officer I Ismail Mohamad said that despite being at the border, he and members of 26 RAMD will be holding an Aidilfitri celebration at the Keningau Tactical Headquarters, including decorating the headquarters and cooking dishes including ketupat, rendang and lemang.

“My mother is far away in Kedah, when I called to tell her that I am in Sabah, she understands my responsibility here as even my wife, son and daughter who are in Tawau (Kukusan Camp) are not with me during this celebration, but the members of 26 RAMD are like our brothers and sisters who celebrate together,” he said it is the first time he is celebrating at the border.

Ismail who came from Baling, Kedah has served 22 years said he hoped the people would appreciate the sacrifices of the military personnel by ensuring the harmony and security of the people from various backgrounds is always maintained, further ensuring Malaysia is always peaceful.

Fifth Division commander Maj Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman said the Aidilfitri celebration is held at the Keningau Tactical Headquarters to boost the morale of 26 RAMD members and he also went down to the headquarters to see for himself the preparations for the celebration and share the excitement with his members.

He understands the feelings of his division celebrating Aidilfitri at the border throughout his 42 years of service as a military man and he once carried out operations to guard the borders of Malaysia and Thailand in the northern Peninsula.

“In the past, celebrating Aidilfitri at the border was more challenging, especially since there was no communication facility with family like now, the Hari Raya card became a cure for our homesickness and we all waited for the card to arrive. There were no raya songs at that time because the radio was not like it is now.

“From the past to the present, what is the same is that the spirit of our military personnel never fades, even though we celebrate Aidilfitri at the border, we are willing to defend the country we love,” he said.

The spirit of ‘Nerang Separang’ means ‘Agility to Fight’ in the Bajau language which is also the motto of the 5th Division reflects their spirit of sacrificing everything to ensure Malaysia and the people are always in peace and prosperity despite facing all challenges.-Bernama