Sibu MP’s Service Centre to hold subsidised goods sale on April 13

SIBU (April 11): Sibu MP Oscar Ling Service Centre has prepared 300 sets of food items for the subsidised goods sale ‘Jualan Agro Madani’ in front of Bawang Assan Clinic on April 13.

Ling said the event will be held from 9.30am until all the subsidised items are sold out.

“The price of the goods is very worthwhile and economical for the family and hopefully, the people will treasure the opportunity and come for the activity,” he said in a statement.

Ling said each household is entitled to buy a set of subsidised goods, which cost only RM10.

The items include shallots, instant noodles, flour, cooking oil in packets, 2kg of white rice and white sugar.

He said the subsidised food items have been increased to 300 sets following the encouraging response received from members of the public in the previous sales.

He said the event is held in collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority.