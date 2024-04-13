S’wakian dancer places third in MYDF national competition

KUCHING (April 13): Sarawakian dancer Cordelia Wee Li Xin has made a strong debut and showcased her dancing prowess as she managed to secure third place at the Malaysia’s DanceSport Federation (MYDF) National Closed Adult Solo Latin category.

In a statement from the Sarawak DanseSport Association, the event was held at the recently-concluded Bailando Open DanceSport Championship 2024 held at a mall in Johor Bahru, which featured Malaysia DanceSport Federation (MYDF) Closed National Ranking and World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Open International events for various age group levels.

She also qualified for the finals and was placed sixth in the WDSF Open International Adult Solo Latin Category.

Wee, who is a part time dance teacher, expressed her delight in the achievement in her maiden outing in the national ranking event and added that more valuable is the experience gained for future competitions and sharing with her younger students.

Last year, she was placed third in Vietnam International Adult Solo Latin, second place in Sarawak Championship and she was champion in the Sabah Championship in November 2023.

In addition to Wee’s success, other Sarawakian dancers demonstrated their potential under the guidance of their coaches. Notable performances included Amber Tan’s gold medal in the BOC Junior I Quickstep, Vincent Bong’s sixth-place finish in the BOC Open Solo Youth Standard dances, and Eunice Ling’s fourth-place finish in the BOC Junior II Cha Cha.

Sarawak DanceSport Association president Chester Lim expressed satisfaction with the consistent performance of the dancers at both national and international level competitions over the years.

Lim, who is also Malaysia DanceSport Federation secretary-general, said that the standard of competitions have improved over the years and it had become increasingly more challenging for dancers because of the bigger number of participants.

“Thus it is important that both coaches and athletes have to keep up with the changing trends by performing consistently,” he added.