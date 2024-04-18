Mt Ruang eruption: Over 20,000 passengers affected by flight cancellations in, out of Sabah airports today

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): More than 20,000 passengers were affected by the cancellation of all scheduled flights coming in and out of airports in Kota Kinabalu, Labuan, Tawau, and Sandakan today.

The flights were cancelled due to the volcanic eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia, which was billowing a column of smoke this morning.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the Sabah government is monitoring the effects of the volcanic eruptions closely.

“I have been briefed about the situation and we are keeping tabs,” he said in a statement.

“Safety is priority and it important that we prioritise the safety of the people.”

Meanwhile, a passenger at Kota Kinabalu International Airport said she arrived from Lahad Datu by air in the morning.

“The flight was on. It was not cancelled,” said the foreign worker, who did not wish to be named.

She shared that the crowd at the airport began to grow after 11am.

The passenger said she hoped the AirAsia flight to Manila from Kota Kinabalu would not be cancelled.

“We have another AirAsia connecting flight to Kagayan, Philippines in Mindanao,” she said.

“We are short of cash and only want to go home without any delays. But if it happens, I hope AirAsia will provide us lodging and food and ensure we get to our destination without any additional cost incurred to us.”

The woman added she has never experienced sleeping on the hard floor of an airport before.

Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia cancelled flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and airports in Sabah and Sarawak today due to the volcanic eruptions.

AFP reported that Indonesian rescuers raced to evacuate thousands of people today after the volcano erupted five times, forcing authorities to close a nearby airport and issue a warning about falling debris that could cause a tsunami.