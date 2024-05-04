Asfia: 5 bills, including Sarawak Ports Authority Bill, to be tabled in DUN

KUCHING: The tabling of the Sarawak Ports Authority Bill 2024, Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2024 and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024 will be the major highlights of the State Legislative Assembly sitting next week, said its Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said these would be among the five Bills to be tabled during the DUN sitting slated for May 6-15.

“The other two bills that will be tabled during this sitting are the Supplementary Supply (2024) Bill 2024 and Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill 2024,” he told reporters after a pre-DUN meeting chaired by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Asfia said of the five bills, the Sarawak Ports Authority bill would be the groundbreaking bill as it will set the direction on the operation and management of the state’s ports and if it passes, all ports in the state will be under the Sarawak Ports Authority.

The bill will be tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development.

“The Bill seeks to streamline and consolidate the management, operation, planning and development of all port authorities in the state under a new centralised port authority; the Sarawak Ports Authority.

“It also seeks to reform the governance structure and regulatory framework of port operations in Sarawak, including harmonising port dues, vessel dues, port charges and fees; and to make provisions for the privatisation of port management and operation and undertakings in Sarawak,” he said.

Asfia said the first readings of all Bills will be done on the first day of the sitting (May 7), including the tabling of the Supplementary Supply (2024) Bill 2024 and Supplementary Supply (2023) which also will be presented by Uggah.

“Second and third readings for both Supplementary Supply bills will be held on May 9. The other three bills will have their first, second and third readings on May 7.

“Government backbenchers and opposition are allowed to debate during the second readings of these three bills,” he said.

He added the tabling of the Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2024, which will be tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Professor Dr Sim Kui Hian, and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024, which will be tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, only involves amendments.

“The Protection of Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to amend and update certain provisions in the Principal Ordinance to be in line with the current practices.

“The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to improve, strengthen and enhance the law relating to the protection and management of totally protected areas and wildlife in Sarawak and ensure no duplication of duties by the Forest Department Sarawak and Sarawak Forestry Corporation,” he said.

Adding on, Asfia said a total of 375 questions have been submitted from 49 honourable members for the DUN sitting.

“Out of 375 questions, 270 are for oral replies while 85 are for the written questions,” he said.

In a breakdown, Asfia noted that the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry still topped the number of questions received with 49 questions.

He also said that Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Dr Wan Junadi Tuanku Jaafar will officiate the opening of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next week.

He also said that the secretariat has been informed that there will be two motions open for debate

He said this includes on the motion in appreciation of the Former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak, the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and motion in appreciation of the speech addressed by the newly appointed Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Dr Wan Junadi Tuanku Jaafar.

“The debate on these two motions will be done from May 8 to 10.

“The debate on the first motion will be moved by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and seconded by Uggah. While the second motion will be moved by Tanim assemblyman Christopher Gira and seconded by Kota Sentosa assemblyman,” he added.