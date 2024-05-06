Nanta: SM Vokasional Bintulu upgrade to college 42 pct completed

BINTULU (May 6): The RM21.5 million project to upgrade Sekolah Menengah Vokasional Bintulu to Kolej Vokasional Bintulu is scheduled to be completed by June 2025.

In a statement today, Minister of Works, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, noted that the project is currently 69 days ahead of schedule, and 42 per cent completed.

The project’s main scope involves constructing vocational learning blocks for courses in culinary arts, fashion, cosmetology, electrical and electronics, computer-aided design (CAD), wiring, automotive technology, industrial machinery, construction, and welding.

“It is expected to be handed over by the Ministry of Education by June 2025,” he said following the presentation of the progress report by the Sarawak Public Works Department to him recently.

He also informed that the construction of the Bintulu Federal Quarters project, worth RM65.5 million under the Prime Minister’s Department, is now 92 days ahead of schedule with a progress rate of 33.8 per cent, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. – Bernama