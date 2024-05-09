Sadia thrilled to participate in this year’s Gawai Dayak

KUCHING (May 9): Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) was thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming state-level Gawai Dayak 2024 celebration.

In the statement yesterday, its president Sidi Munan expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

“We are delighted to be part of the state-level Gawai Dayak 2024, a cherished occasion that allows us to celebrate and honour our Dayak heritage.

“This festival not only strengthens our bonds as a community, but also provides a platform to showcase the richness of Dayak culture to a wider audience,” he said.

Sidi further encouraged all Sadia members to participate wholeheartedly in the activities, emphasising the preservation and promotion of Dayak traditions for future generations.

The government-funded annual programme holds immense significance for the Dayak community as it serves as a platform to celebrate unity, heritage and their rich cultural tapestry.

Among the highlights of the programme are the renowned ‘Niti Daun’ (Gawai Parade) ceremony, the bustling Gawai Bazaar featuring an array of traditional crafts and delicacies and captivating cultural performances showcasing the diverse artistic expressions of the Dayak people.

In collaboration with its associates, Sadia aims to mobilise a significant presence at this year’s event, with an expected participation of at least 600 members and supporters, said Sidi.

Through their active involvement, Sadia endeavours to contribute to the vibrancy and success of the event, fostering a deeper appreciation for Dayak culture and heritage, he added.