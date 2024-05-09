Sibu college student loses RM1,080 to online investment scam

SIBU (May 9): A college student here lodged a police report after losing RM1,080 to an online investment scam that promised high dividends.

The 19-year-old said he received a Telegram message on April 25 while surfing the Internet in his college campus.

He clicked on the link in the Telegram message which led to an alleged online investment website that promised high dividends.

Attracted by the prospect, he then contacted the individual on Telegram before being told to pay RM100 registration fee.

After transferring RM100 to a given account, he was told to transfer another RM500 to a different account as documentation fee.

He was told to transfer more money but said he had no more, before being told to apply for an online loan for RM5,000, to which he obliged.

On May 3, he transferred RM480 to the bank account provided by the individual for the purpose of applying for the loan.

He waited but the loan never arrived, before realising that he had been duped.