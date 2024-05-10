Cops seek man to assist with investigation of robbery in Bau

KUCHING (May 10): Sarawak police are looking for Houstin Bilong Usat, 35, to assist with the investigation of a robbery involving a firearm at Jalan Jambusan, Bau on Sunday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the suspect managed to flee from the scene after the robbery.

“The public, who have any information related to Houstin, are advised to come forward to the nearest police station,” Mancha said in a statement today.

He said the public can also call Bau Criminal Investigation Department head ASP Francis Boniface Barau on 012-7100711 or the Bau District police headquarters on 082-763311.

“Members of the public are strongly urged not to take any action if they encounter Houstin, as he is believed to be dangerous,” Mancha warned.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the case as the investigation is ongoing.