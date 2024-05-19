S’wak Metro’s apprentices on four-week industrial attachment in Tangshan

KUCHING (May 19): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) recently assigned another two of its Young Talent Programme (YTP) apprentices on a four-week industrial attachment in Tangshan.

This was in line with Sarawak Metro’s commitment to its intention of building a pool of local talents for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS), said a Sarawak Metro statement today.

The series of industrial attachments is part of Sarawak Metro’s Socio-Economic Enhancement Development (SEED) Programme, which aims to add greater value to the KUTS project.

Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa said: “We are keeping to our commitment in upskilling our workforce towards ensuring the success of this noble project, where we are aiming to modernise public transport and ease the traffic congestion in Greater Kuching.”

Apart from the opportunity to acquire in-depth knowledge of the systems and equipment, he said this industrial attachment is also a platform for overseas exposure for their young engineers.

Mazli also thanked the KUTS Systems Package 1 contractors – EPR Mobilus Global Rail JV Sdn Bhd (EMGJV) for arranging and coordinating the industrial attachment, the third held in China thus far.

The two YTP apprentices – Muhammad Afio Rudi and Nur Adilla Hushairi – will be undergoing their industrial attachment in Tangshan Baichuan Intelligent Machine Co. Ltd. China, where they will focus on depot equipment maintenance vehicle (DEMV) hydrogen purging system.

The industrial attachment aimed to provide a thorough understanding of the manufacturing and assembly processes involved in the hydrogen purging system, thus enhancing their knowledge of the system components, safety protocols and innovative design methodologies.

Mazli said: “We are delighted that our staff and apprentices are able to gain substantial knowledge from these industrial attachments.”

He highlighted that upon their return, the apprentices would have the opportunity to share their experiences with the management team, their mentors and their fellow apprentices during Sarawak Metro’s annual ‘Ngopi’ session.

Apart from this latest industrial attachment, Sarawak Metro’s staff and apprentices have completed similar attachments, namely with CRRC MRT Holding Group Co Ltd in Changsha in August last year and with Fangda Innotech Co Ltd in Shenzen in March this year.

A similar industrial attachment was also conducted with Global Rail in Selangor for two months in August last year.

Sarawak Metro’s YTP apprenticeship initiative is a sub-programme under the SEED Programme, an initiative to recruit young local talent to fulfil the workforce needs for the new transportation industry.

SEED Programme is introduced by Sarawak Metro to capitalise on the investments made towards the KUTS project.

Apart from recruiting young local talents, the programme also creates a platform to generate economic and employment opportunities, and encouraging research and development activities as well as inspiring studies on the public transport sector.