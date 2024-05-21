Umno Sabah tells CM and Cabinet: Resolve State AG issue or resign

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): Umno Sabah has called for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and his entire Cabinet to resign if they do not clarify and resolve the issue regarding the State Attorney-General.

Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said the party will closely monitor this matter and if it is not clarified and resolved soon, Hajiji and the entire Cabinet must collectively take responsibility by resigning so that the mandate to choose a new government can be returned to the people.

“The trust and confidence of the people must be restored,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the recent explanation by Sabah State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Aisah Mohd Yusof regarding the appointment of attorney Tengku Datuk Fuad Tengku Ahmad had raised more confusion and questions.

“The appointment and action of appointing attorney Tengku Datuk Fuad as a government representative have violated and contradicted the aspirations of the people of Sabah by attacking the Sabah Law Society (SLS) as an intervening body and claiming it has no right to represent Sabah, which is unacceptable and very disappointing,” said Bung.

“Therefore, not only the Sabah State Attorney-General, but also the Sabah State Secretary should take responsibility and resign honourably.”

He questioned how Nor Aisah could take such a significant action alone, without the approval or direction from superiors such as “the Sabah State Secretary, as the State Attorney-General represents the official stance of the Sabah government”.

Bung said the statement by the appointed attorney that the 40 per cent is not an absolute right of Sabah and is just one aspiration can be considered as the official stance of the Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government.

“This matter also clearly betrays the rights of the people by the GRS government, which has lost all moral standing to continue governing.

“It is evident that the GRS government’s campaign that ‘Our Home, We Protect’ and ‘Sabah First’ are merely political sweeteners aimed at deceiving the entire people of Sabah,” he added.