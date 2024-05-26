Ministry visits China to evaluate technology, products for bamboo processing industry in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 26): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has invited G-COVE Technologies Co Ltd, a producer of moulded bamboo fibre eco-friendly packaging products based in China, to expand its business and investment activities in Sarawak.

According to a press release from the International Trade, Industry and Investment Ministry’s office, Awang Tengah relayed this to G-COVE president, Eugene Chua, during a working visit to the factory in Chengdu, China on Saturday, May 24.

This invitation, said the minister, was in line with Sarawak’s aspiration to promote the development of bamboo-based industry as new growth initiatives under the green economy policy.

“We have land, good infrastructure and competitive green electricity tariff in Sarawak and I’d like to invite G-COVE to consider Sarawak as their based for expansion to cater for the growing halal and biodegradable packaging products particularly in Southeast Asia region,” he said in the press release.

During the visit, Chua gave the Sarawak delegates some insights on the company’s mission and operation.

According to Chua, G-COVE’s bamboo-based fibre packaging products are biodegradable and eco-friendly, and are halal-certified, thus are in high demand by the Muslim consumers in China, Middle East countries and Malaysia.

The delegation was also briefed on the company’s investment on latest state-of-the-art technology to ensure that their products are of high quality.

Joining Awang Tengah during the visit were the ministry’s advisor Dato Sri Naroden Majais, Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh, and other senior officers from various government agencies.