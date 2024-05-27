Dr Jerip: State-level Gawai Bazaar 2024 sales volume hits new record high of RM2.03 mln

KUCHING (May 27): The sales volume recorded at this year’s state-level Gawai Bazaar in MJC Batu Kawah has reached a new record high, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Road) disclosed that the sales figures exceeded RM2.03 million within 11 days after the event started on May 16.

“The entrepreneurial cluster involving 180 booths selling food and beverage products, handicraft products, services including sewing and sales of jewelry products such as beads has achieved sales of RM2.03 million on the 11th day (final day).

“This surpasses the previous sales record, and the highest sales record ever recorded,” he said when officiating the adjournment of the Gawai Bazaar last night.

Dr Jerip also acknowledged that this year’s Gawai Dayak Bazaar, hosted by the Bidayuh community has been very well organised.

Noting the fact that the Orang Ulu community will be hosting next year’s Gawai Dayak celebrations, he wished them success in organising the Gawai Bazaar 2025.

“I also hope that the organisation of Gawai Bazaar in 2025 will be bigger and more lively than the record number of visitors to the Bazaar at MJC this year.

“So, to (Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department) YB Datuk Gerawat Gala and the rest of our friends, the Orang Ulu, it will be all yours to implement okay. No pressure though,” he said.

Also present at the event were Gerawat, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang and Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep, who is also the Gawai Bazaar 2024 organising chairman.

Other dignitaries included Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik and Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) special administrative officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, who is also Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president.

A symbolic handing over of the baton from the Bidayuh community represented by Dr Jerip to Liwan representing the Orang Ulu community was also held.

Also held concurrently last night was the final of the Gawai Idol singing competition featuring 10 finalists.

Awards were presented for booths with the highest sales, the most beautiful booth, the most friendly booth, the booth with the best digital marketing, the best youth booth and the most beautiful Rumah Kaum.

Throughout 11 nights, various artistes were invited to perform on the main stage as crowd pullers.

They included popular bands such as At Adau and Masterpiece and solo recording artistes such as Dino, Carrie Geres, Eyqa Saiful and Donny Lang.

Cultural nights featuring traditional dances of the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu communities were also held.