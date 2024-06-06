Woman in Kuching fined RM500 for unlawfully possessing RM3,870 in bank account

KUCHING (June 6) The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 29-year-old woman RM500 in default 10 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing RM3,870 in her bank account.

Lim Ping Ping made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Azura Wan Ali after she was charged under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term up to three months and a fine of up to RM500, upon conviction.

Lim committed the offence at a bank in Penang at 12.47pm on April 25.

Based on the facts of the case, a 34-year-old man had on April 24 became interested in a foreign currency investment promising high returns through a Telegram group called ‘Etoro Trading’.

He then contacted a man named Victor on Facebook, who instructed him to trade foreign currency on the Etoro application.

He was asked to pay RM260 upfront, followed by an additional RM80 into an individual’s bank account before receiving a return of RM460.

On April 25, 2024, the man was directed to pay RM1,800 into the same bank account for a more significant profit.

Following this payment, he was asked to transfer another RM3,870 into a bank account belonging to Lim.

After realising that it was a scam, the man ceased further payment. Subsequently, all of his phone numbers were blocked by Victor.

A police report was lodged that led to the arrest of Lim on June 5.

The investigation revealed that Lim was aware of the RM3,870 transaction made by the complainant into her bank account.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Lim was unrepresented by counsel.