Young rabies victims make final journey home

KUCHING: Two of the three young rabies victims, siblings Monica and Jackson Mazlan, made their final journey home to Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu, Serian around 4.40pm today.

Many security guards were seen at the mortuary compound as the bodies were transported in separate vans from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) mortuary.

Monica and Jackson’s parents and relatives were given time to be with the children before their life support was removed today.

They had been warded in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for nearly a month.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian revealed in a statement that six-year-old girl and four-year-old boy were pronounced dead at 1.43pm and 1.46pm respectively.

They were diagnosed to be brain dead and their parents agreed for life support to be withdrawn.

The atmosphere outside the ICU ward was somber since morning as family members and relatives gathered.

When met in Serian by The Borneo Post team today, family members had expressed their resignation to the children’s inevitable fate and were prepared for the worst.

The siblings were among three children from Serian District infected with the rabies virus.

The third victim, a seven-year-old girl from Kampung Lebur, Gedong, is still ventilated and categorised as critically ill.