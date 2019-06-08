S’wak PH wants Malaysia Day celebration to be in Kuching

KUCHING: Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) will make recommendations to the federal Cabinet for Malaysia Day which falls on Sept 16, to be celebrated here.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said having the national level celebration in Sarawak this time around was also in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the importance being placed on its implementation.

“This is quite significant as a symbol of the day, September 16, as a national celebration by the federal government.

“The first national level celebration by the PH government was held in Sabah last year, involving the whole cabinet,” he told a media conference after chairing the Sarawak PH meeting at the DAP headquarters here today.

Also present were Sarawak PKR chairman, Baru Bian, who is also Works Minister; Sarawak Amanah chairman Mohamad Fidzuan Zaidi and Sarawak Bersatu operations director Zakaria Bujang.

Chong, who is Sarawak DAP chairman said the state PH at today’s meeting had unanimously decided to make the recommendations to the cabinet.

At last year’s Malaysia Day celebration in Kota Kinabalu, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohathir said restoring Sabah and Sarawak’s status as equal partners was in line with MA63, which saw him tabling the Constitutional Amendment Bill on April 9.

However the bill failed to get two thirds majority support as 59 members of parliament including from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had abstained from voting.

Chong said members of the cabinet steering committee for MA63 last met on May 17 and together with the working committee for MA63 and another six cluster groups were working towards the MA63 implementation. – Bernama