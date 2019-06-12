72,891 nabbed for drug-related offences – Kamarulzaman

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 72,891 individuals have been detained nationwide from early January to May 16 this year for suspected drug-related offences.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) acting director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said of the total detained, 67,887 were locals while 5,004 were foreigners.

He said 34,342 individuals tested positive for drugs, while another 27,488 were having the illegal substance in their possession and 11,061 caught for storing drugs.

“In addition, the police also seized synthetic drugs, namely syabu weighing 3,549 kilogrammes (kg), ketamine (121.10 kg); Eramin 5 pills (22.30 kg), Yaba pills (41.33 kg) and ecstasy pills (24.20 kg).

“Also seized were cannabis (320.21 kg) and heroin (334.08 kg),” he told Bernama.

He said the total seized drugs for the whole country during the period were valued at RM204.77 million and properties worth RM34.93 million were also impounded.

“The police are continuously working with international drug enforcement agencies in the fight against cross-border drug trafficking,” he said. – Bernama