Report: Sabah police says Bukit Aman probing sex clips implicating federal minister

KUCHING: Federal police have taken charge of investigating a viral sex video clips implicating a federal minister, Malay Mail reported, quoting the Sabah police.

The online news portal reported Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah as saying that the investigation is under the purview of Bukit Aman police, even though the incident was said to have been recorded at the upscale Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Sandakan during its parliamentary by-election on May 11.

“Bukit Aman is handling it,” Malay Mail quoted Omar as saying.

The WhatsApp message was sent to local reporters who asked if Sabah police were investigating the scandal.

Yesterday, several videos of roughly 90 seconds each began circulating on social media which depicted a man performing sexual acts on another man who allegedly resembles a minister.

Early today, a man who identified himself as Haziq Aziz has made a sworn confession that he was the individual in bed with another man who is allegedly a federal minister in the sex video clip that went viral.