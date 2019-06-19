Authenticity of viral sex videos yet to be ascertained – Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are still waiting for the findings of investigations to determine whether the sex videos implicating a federal minister are authentic or not, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

He said no time frame had been set for police to wrap up the investigations as it would be a comprehensive probe.

“There is no ‘time bar’ or ‘deadline’ set for this case because we want to do a proper investigation.

“Our investigation is across the board; anyone who we feel is needed to help in the investigation will be called up,” he told reporters after a ceremony to honour the best district and state police contingents in the 15th Op Selamat in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2019 at Bukit Aman here today.

Mazlan also said no further arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Last Friday (June 14), PKR member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in connection with the sex video scandal.

Haziq had admitted to being in the videos and alleged that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was also featured in the clips.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, has strongly denied the allegation, saying it was made to tarnish his reputation and destroy his political career. – Bernama