CM: Collective, concerted efforts needed to sustain oil palm industry

MIRI: Sharing of knowledge and experiences by oil palm experts will bring forth greater improvement to support sustainability of the palm oil industry in Sarawak, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said much more efforts needed to be put in collectively by the industry players in working together to promote the use of the palm oil to the rest of the world although it was depicted as controversial food despite its worldwide consumption.

Abang Johari said this in his speech read out by his representative Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Lee Kim Shin at the opening ceremony of Palm Oil Technology and Innovations Expo 2019 (Palmex) at Miri Indoor Stadium yesterday.

In noting that Malaysia and Indonesia currently produced over 80 per cent of the world’s palm oil supply, the chief minister said the industry should look further into the details of palm oil, particularly on the positive effects on health, environment and sustainability.

“Presently, palm oil is one of the least expensive and most popular oils worldwide where, it accounts for one third of the global plant oil production, “ he said.

In view of this, Abang Johari said the industry must continue to highlight the natural goodness and benefits of palm oil to the world to ensure that it would be well received for many years to come.

He commended the organiser of PALMEX 2019 for bringing together the international congregation of both upstream and downstream palm oil companies.

“It is heartening to see that this event is supporting industries gathered in the hearl of the Malaysian Palm Oil industry, including those in Sarawak while showcasing the latest developments in the industry, “ he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak welcomed such international business events which provide a good avenue for the industry players to congregate and Palmex 2019 is a good platform for the industry with the presence of local and international experts to figure out more ideas and solution to address the challenges and issues related the industry.

Also present at the function were Miri Mayor Adam Yii, chairman of Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (SAPPOA) David Tiong Chiong Ong, Malaysia Biomass Industries Confederation secretary-general Tan Eng Hau, Dai Lieng Trading managing director Micheal Tiong and Kenny Yong, founder and Group chief executive officer of Fireworks Trade Media Group and NRG Exhibitions (M) Sdn Bhd.