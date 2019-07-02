Boy influenced by mobile phone videos rapes young girl

BATU GAJAH: A Year Six pupil, apparently influenced by videos he saw on a mobile phone, raped a four-year-old girl cared for by his babysitter mother here thrice since May, according to the police.

The boy admitted to committing the offences upon questioning by the police after the girl’s mother lodged a report on the advice of the doctor who found a broken hymen and other tears on the girl’s private parts, said Batu Gajah Police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri today.

The girl’s mother had taken her daughter to the Tanjung Tualang Clinic last Friday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts the day before, he said in a statement today.

After examining the girl, the doctor advised her mother to lodge a police report and talk to the babysitter about what had happened, he said.

Ahmad Adnan said the boy is being held under remand up to July 5.

He advised parents to exercise caution when allowing their children to surf the Internet. – Bernama